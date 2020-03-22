Nottingham Forest react to key figure’s links with another club

Nottingham Forest have dismissed claims that owner Evangelos Marinakis has made an offer to purchase Ligue 2 side ESTAC Troyes.

Le 10 Sport have recently reported that the Greek businessman and owner of Championship side Forest and Olympiacos had produced an offer to purchase Troyes from current owner Daniel Masoni.

The report did claim that negotiations between Marinakis and Masoni had stalled due to Marinakis testing positive for Covid19, with the Forest owner reported to have made a €12m proposal to purchase the French side.

Despite such claims, Nottinghamshire Live have now reported that the Championship side themselves have moved to dismiss those reports, with the club said to have “categorically denied” those suggestions.

Since Marinakis took over at Forest, the East Midlands club have prospered, bringing in head coach Sabri Lamouchi and players such as Sammy Ameobi and Samba Sow, who continue to impress.

Sitting fifth in the Championship table, Marinakis could well be the owner of a Premier League side next season, and whilst he also owns Olympiacos – you would expect his focus to be on cementing Forest’s position and future in English football’s top flight.

With the current postponement in football, Forest’s position in the second-tier table has stayed the same, but form before the break will have concerned all involved, losing 3-0 to Millwall last time out.

The Verdict

Forest fans do not have to much to be concerned about if the reports are deemed false, but they could be a little upset if true, given that focus should on the Premier League and bringing in players over the summer to bolster the current squad.

Marinakis certainly has the pedigree and business qualities to make Forest a success, so any potential deal for Troyes would be done with caution and sense.