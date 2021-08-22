Nottingham Forest reach seven-figure transfer agreement for 23-year-old

Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement with Sparta Rotterdam for midfielder Abdou Harroui, according to Rijnmond.

The Reds are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the final week of the transfer window, with James Garner becoming their fourth summer signing this morning.

But Chris Hughton is seemingly on the lookout for further midfield reinforcements, with Abdou Harroui reportedly on his way to the City Ground.

According to Rijnmond, Forest have reached an agreement with Sparta Rotterdam for Harroui, with a fee believed to be in the region of €2.5-3m.

It is reported that Harroui will fly to England on Sunday as he looks to complete a move to Forest, with personal terms still yet to be agreed.

The 23-year-old scored six goals in 32 games in the Eredivisie last season, chipping in with a further three assists from central midfield.

The Dutchman has made 108 appearances for Sparta, but could now become Forest’s latest addition of the summer.

The Verdict

This is potentially a really interesting signing and one Forest could do with.

They have added more creativity and guile to their midfield with the signing of Garner, but Forest’s squad is short on numbers.

Harroui represents an unproven, exciting signing for Forest fans to get their teeth into, and it’s further evidence that they are searching for new, young talent under a new regime led by CEO Dane Murphy.

If he settles in England, then he could well be a very good signing for Forest, as his stats over in the Netherlands make for good reading.