The summer transfer window could be a busy one for Nottingham Forest.

With a number of players leaving The City Ground at the end of the season, there may well be a number of new recruits at the club, as they look to build on last season’s underwhelming 17th place finish in the Championship table.

Here though, we’re testing your knowledge of those who are still on the books at The City Ground.

In order to help do that, we’ve given one question about each individual currently in the Nottingham Forest squad, for you to prove just how much you know about the club’s present set of players.

Nottingham Forest quiz: One question about every player in the Reds' first-team - Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 Which club did Tobias Figueiredo join Nottingham Forest from? Porto Sporting Lisbon Benfica Braga