Nottingham Forest will be hoping to make it a perfect Easter period as they take on Queens Park Rangers on Monday afternoon.

The Reds beat Cardiff City by a goal to nil on Good Friday, and will be hoping for more of the same on Easter Monday.

To get you in the mood, can you get full marks on our bumper Easter quiz at all?

Have a go and see if you can get 100% correct!

1 of 19 Who is Forest's number 6? Scott McKenna Joe Worrall Loic Mbe Soh Gaetan Bong