Nottingham Forest? QPR? Newcastle? Steve Cook’s potential paths from AFC Bournemouth

Steve Cook has been a very popular name in the transfer rumour mill in the last few weeks, which has led to a number of options presenting themselves to the 30-year-old heading into the January transfer window.

Football Insider revealed that Nottingham Forest and Queens Park Rangers are two interested parties from the Championship in the experienced defender this week.

However, if the Cherries are keen to avoid selling Cook to a direct second tier rival then a reunion with Eddie Howe at Newcastle United could also be on the cards, according to The Sun.

Here, we have taken a look at the pros and cons of each potential destination at this stage of Cook’s career…

Newcastle United.

The pressure cooker.

With the recent lucrative takeover of the club it will be hugely disappointing if they are relegated to the Championship again.

Newcastle are one of the largest clubs in England and with that comes high expectations, Cook would not represent ambitious business from the Magpies but returning to play under a manager who values his skillset could be crucial to the no nonsense centre back.

Cooke enjoyed the best years of his career under Eddie Howe and at just 30 he still has a lot to give as a defender.

First team opportunities would not be guaranteed at St James’ Park but a second crack at the Premier League would certainly be an attractive proposition at this stage of his career. Cook has never ventured away from the South Coast on a permanent basis in his career, the geography of Newcastle could be a stumbling block.

Queens Park Rangers

The move that guarantees Cook playing time the most.

QPR are in the mix for a spot in the play-offs this season and are looking for a safe pair of hands to play in the centre of the back three in between Yoann Barbet and Rob Dickie. Cook would be an ideal candidate for the role with Jimmy Dunne looking far from convincing this term.

QPR probably have the smallest budget in terms of the pay packet they would be able to offer Cook, which could lead this one towards a loan deal for the rest of the season. Whether or not Cook would want that uncertainty with his contract up at the end of the season, we will have to wait and see.

Nottingham Forest

Steve Cooper’s style of football demands more from his centre back’s ball playing ability than that of Mark Warburton.

Cook is not known for that side of the game, but having played an attacking brand of football for many years under Eddie Howe he would be ready to adapt.

This appears to be the best fit of the trio, with Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna two centre backs improving at a rapid rate, Cook in between them, once again in a back three system, would provide a nice balance.

Game time would not be as guaranteed as it would be in West London with Tobias Figueiredo performing well this term but Forest do have the financial wherewithal to sign Cook on permanent terms.

It all comes down to what Cook wants, Premier League football, regular game time or new permanent club, this one will be interesting to monitor as the window develops.