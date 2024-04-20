Highlights Nottingham Forest's manager's job was a poisoned chalice for many, with Steve Cooper breaking the trend.

When it comes to managers at Nottingham Forest during their Championship days, you didn't have long to impress as the club longed for a return to the Premier League.

During their 13-year stay in the second tier, 23 different managers tried and failed in their attempts to get the East Midlands club back to the top flight, with Steve Cooper finally ending their 23-year exile among England's elite as he guided them to a play-off final victory over Huddersfield Town having been bottom when he arrived at the City Ground.

The manager's job with the Reds has often been described as a poisoned chalice for those brave enough to take on the responsibility of managing the former two-time European Cup winners, with one man in particular, despite his experience, struggling more than most.

Chris Hughton's managerial career

Chris Hughton started his managerial career with Tottenham Hotspur, who he had played for during his time as a footballer. Largely a coach within the academy, he did serve under 11 different managers during his time at White Hart Lane before being dismissed as assistant manager along with then manager, Martin Jol, following a UEFA Cup home defeat to Getafe.

He would move to Newcastle United as a first team coach, joining Kevin Keegan's coaching staff with a focus on defensive work. After a spell of being in caretaker charge, Hughton was given the job on a permanent basis in the 2009/10 season, and achieved promotion from the Championship, going unbeaten for the entirety of the season at St. James' Park.

But the following season, Hughton would become the first manager to lose his job following a defeat to West Bromwich Albion, joining Birmingham City ahead of the 2011/12 season, leading them to a play-off finish but losing out to Blackpool in the semi-finals.

Hughton would manage in the Premier League again with Norwich City, helping the Canaries produce memorable wins over Arsenal and Manchester United and guiding them to an 11th placed finish in the league, before a turbulent following season saw him part company with the club in April.

He would enjoy his most successful spell as a manager with Brighton and Hove Albion, helping the club achieve promotion to the Premier League in 2017 after finishing second behind former club, Newcastle, securing their status in the top flight with a victory over Manchester United.

Despite leading the club to safety again with a 17th place finish the following season, Hughton was sacked by Brighton after a run of only three wins in 23 games in the Premier League, leaving the club two points clear of relegation at the end of the 2018–19 season.

His next job would be with Nottingham Forest, a spell in his managerial career that Hughton will not look back on with fond memories.

Hughton's spell at Nottingham Forest was a disaster

In October 2020, Hughton was appointed by Forest following the sacking of Sabri Lamouchi having gone so close to achieving promotion to the Premier League the season before.

The Frenchman was sacked with the club winless in their first five games in all competitions, leaving them bottom of the Championship table. He would earn his first victory on his maiden outing in the Forest dugout, producing a fantastic away win against Blackburn Rovers.

The Reds would draw their next three league fixtures, including against East Midlands rivals, Derby County, with Hughton tasting his first defeat in charge away to Middlesbrough.

Back-to-back wins were followed by seven games without a victory, with that run seemingly inspiring Forest as they six-game unbeaten run of their own soon after, but inconsistencies in results saw the club finish 17th in the table, with improvements seen in defence but lacking an attacking threat.

The start of the 2021/22 season saw Hughton tasked with rebuilding his Forest side capable of challenging for promotion. He was faced with seven players out of contract, five loan players returning to their parent clubs and four more players told that they were free to leave, meaning substantial incomings were required.

Braian Ojeda and Jonathan Panzo were all brought in on permanent deals, while Djed Spence, James Garner, Kienan Davis and Philip Zinckernagel arrived on loan in the summer.

Chris Hughton's Nottingham Forest 2021/22 transfers as per Transfermarkt Player name Signed from Loan / Permanent Braian Ojeda Olimpia Permanent Xander Silva West Ham Permanent Rodrigo Ely Alaves Free Ethan Horvath Club Brugge Free Mohamed Drager Olympiacos Permanent James Garner Manchester United Loan Philip Zinckernagel Watford Loan Max Lowe Sheffield United Loan Djed Spence Middlesbrough Loan Jordi Osei-Tutu Arsenal Loan

However, Hughton was not given long to continue his project with the club as he was sacked after suffering his sixth loss in seven Championship matches, resulting in Forest's worst start to a season since 1913.

In hindsight, it proved to be a positive move for the club, with Steve Cooper brought in as Hughton's replacement and guiding the club to a remarkable fourth-placed finish, eventually returning to the Premier League through the play-offs.

Hughton failed to address Forest's lack of goals, something Cooper was keen to improve on during the January transfer window, welcoming Keinan Davis on loan from Aston Villa and the permanent signing of Sam Surridge from Stoke City, with the pair playing a major role during the season.

The players signed by Hughton performed under the former Swansea City manager's guidance, which further reiterated it was the right call to change who was sitting in the City Ground dugout.

While the 65-year-old has proved during his managerial career he has the ability to win titles and play a certain brand of football, his time at Forest will only be remembered for one thing - being sacked to allow one of the most memorable seasons in the Reds' recent history to unfold.