Nottingham Forest provide injury update on Samba Sow

Nottingham Forest midfielder Samba Sow will be hopeful of making a full return from injury during the lengthy break from EFL action.

All matches have been suspended until April the 30th at the earliest, as the country continues to combat the spread of coronavirus.

This means that Forest may have to wait until May, or maybe even longer, to resume their season and start to reaffirm their sights on the top-six.

The break could also allow the likes of Tiago Silva and Samba Sow to make a full recovery from injury, with the latter having been out of action with a knee injury since the 2-2 draw with West Brom in mid-February.

The same knee problem sidelined Sow for over two months, between October and November.

The 30-year-old has turned out to be a fantastic capture for the Reds, losing only one out of 20 appearances in a Forest shirt since arriving from Dynamo Moscow in the summer.

The combative midfielder has endured a couple of disappointing injury problems this season, though, as the Reds have started to lose ground on the automatic promotion places.

Nevertheless, this afternoon, Forest have posted an update on Sow’s injury, with the midfielder working out in the gym.

Forest sit fifth in the Championship at the time of writing, five points clear of seventh ahead of the final nine games of the campaign.

The Verdict

Sow has been a hugely important player for Forest since arriving from Moscow in the summer.

The fact he’s only lost one game in a Forest shirt this term highlights his importance to the team, and if there’s one good thing about this break, it’s that he could be fit and available by the time it’s over.

This could prove to be a massive boost for the Reds in their bid for promotion.