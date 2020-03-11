Nottingham Forest provide clear update after coronavirus worry

Nottingham Forest have confirmed in a club statement that all players, staff and officers have been tested for the coronavirus and all results have come back negative.

News emerged on Tuesday afternoon that Forest owner, Evangelos Marinakis, was suffering from the virus, after he confirmed it via his official Instagram page.

This has led to plenty of panic, after it was announced that he met up with the Forest players and was present as they lost 3-0 to Millwall at the City Ground on Friday night.

Marinakis’ other club, Olympiacos, have also been tested for the coronavirus, and all results have come back negative ahead of their behind closed doors clash with Wolves in the Europa League.

Forest have now confirmed the same in their own club statement, revealing that all results have come back negative and that they will continue to keep in close dialogue with relevant governing bodies.

There was worry that this weekend’s away clash with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough would be called off as a result of the virus, but all now seems to be well as the Reds look to maintain their push for promotion.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side sit fifth in the Championship, five points clear of seventh place ahead of the final nine games of the campaign.

The Verdict

This is a big relief for Forest and they can now look to focus on matters on the pitch rather than off it.

If any of the players or the staff were tested positive for the virus then it could have had massive implications on the rest of the league campaign.

But now, Lamouchi and his players can put this behind them and focus on cementing their place in the play-off spots.