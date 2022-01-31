Nottingham Forest preparing to launch another offer for 27-year-old

Championship side Nottingham Forest are preparing to submit another bid for Millwall winger Jed Wallace before the deadline tonight according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, in what could be one last attempt to get a deal for him over the line this month.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the City Ground this month, with Gary Rowett’s men already rejecting two bids from the Reds for his services, offers that were described as ‘derisory’.

However, his contract at The Den comes to an end at the end of the campaign and Football League World reported back in September that it was looking increasingly unlikely that the Reading-born man was going to put pen to paper on fresh terms.

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Nottingham Forest players ever played for Derby County?

1 of 28 Has ex-Derby player Nathan Tyson ever played for Forest? Yes No

Earlier this month, Turkish Super Lig outfit Besiktas looked set to strike a pre-contract agreement with the winger to lure him across Europe and leave his current side penniless – but Forest’s last-ditch move seemingly put the brakes on this potential deal.

Steve Cooper’s men are yet to get a deal over the line for him though – and have other irons in the fire with Blackpool’s Josh Bowler also being heavily pursued by the East Midlands club as they look to strengthen their squad and with that, their chances of winning a place in the top six.

This reported last-ditch attempt to recruit Wallace or Bowler comes despite Brentford’s failed efforts to lure Wales international Brennan Johnson to the English capital, with the second-tier outfit desperate to keep hold of him.

And at this stage, it looks as though they will succeed in their mission of retaining him, though it remains to be seen whether they can get their own deals finalised between now and 11pm.

The Verdict:

You can’t exactly blame Forest for continuing to try and get the very best deal possible for them, especially after already investing heavily in the summer, but this saga seems to have gone on for ages now.

For the sake of all parties, they will be relieved when the transfer window does finally shut tonight, because that will provide them with the certainty needed, especially for Wallace who will be keen to focus on his football.

Forest are right to pursue this type of deal though because with Wallace set to leave permanently at the end of the campaign anyway, they may be able to negotiate a deal much cheaper than they would have been able to if the 27-year-old had longer on his contract.

However, it may not make sense for the Lions to cash in now unless they had a replacement lined up and were 99% confident of getting that deal over the line – because the failure to replace a prized asset in the winger could see them slip down the table.

He has been one of the club’s main goalscoring and assist contributors consistently in recent years, so he would leave a huge hole in the London club’s team.