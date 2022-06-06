Nottingham Forest potentially set for transfer battle with West Ham for 20 y/o

West Ham United have placed Chelsea forward Armando Broja on their transfer shortlist ahead of the summer window, according to ExWHUEmployee.

The 20-year-old was a regular for former loan side Southampton last term and endured a reasonably successful spell at St Mary’s, recording nine goals in 38 competitive appearances as he adapted to life well on the south coast.

With this, it’s perhaps no surprise to see others interested including the Hammers, with Nottinghamshire Live reporting that Nottingham Forest are also in the race to secure his signature as they look to strengthen their attack ahead of their first season back in the Premier League.

Keinan Davis’ departure has left a considerable void up top for Steve Cooper’s side and Lewis Grabban isn’t guaranteed to be at the City Ground next season either, potentially leaving Sam Surridge as one of their only viable options up top.

Heavily utilising the loan market last term, they could potentially make a loan move for Broja but it’s currently unclear whether they will be able to beat David Moyes’ side in this potential race for the Albanian international’s signature.

In good news for Forest, the Hammers have other irons in the fire according to ExWHUEmployee (via This is Futbol), with Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis and Clermont Foot’s Mohamed Bayo also on their radar.

The Verdict:

A loan move would be ideal for Forest considering how much he would probably cost if the Blues were to cash in on him permanently – and the fact he has Premier League experience under his belt can only be a bonus with Surridge having just six top-tier appearances to his name.

Broja may not be prolific enough to operate up top on his own – but he would be perfect for Cooper’s 3-4-1-2 system alongside Brennan Johnson if they can both get into double figures next season.

Johnson has shown he can but it remains to be seen if he can be just as prolific going forward in the top flight. If he adapts to top-tier football like he did to the Championship, there’s every chance he could be a regular scorer, taking the pressure off Broja to produce.

However, the Albanian will know there is a chance for him to be regular at the London Stadium with the shortage of options Moyes has up top – and it could even be argued that they needed to strengthen their forward department way before this summer.

With the chance of playing European football as well, this opportunity may be hard to turn down so Forest may need to go the extra mile to get an agreement for the 20-year-old over the line.