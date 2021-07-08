Nottingham Forest pondering transfer swoop for 29-year-old striker

Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill is a transfer target for Nottingham Forest this summer, according to Football Insider.

Chris Hughton is looking to strengthen his front-line following the departure and retirement of Glenn Murray, with Lyle Taylor also seemingly not fancied as FLW sources believe that he was made available for loan this summer.

Forest have been left with Lewis Grabban then as their only option, with the future of Nuno da Costa up in the air after he was sent out on loan last season to Belgium.

And Hugill could be the man to provide competition for Grabban or perhaps play alongside him should Forest put a bid in.

The 29-year-old signed for the Canaries last summer for a fee that could rise to £5 million, but with Daniel Farke favouring a one striker system, Hugill only started seven times with the majority of his 31 appearances coming off the bench.

Hugill scored four times in the league last season but he’s broken the double figures mark twice in the Championship in his career – for Preston North End in the 2016-17 campaign and when on loan at Queens Park Rangers in 2019-20, where he scored 13 times.

And it looks like Forest are hoping to bring him to the City Ground to add some goals to their attack, however it’s likely that Hugill would not be cheap having cost the Norfolk side a significant fee less than a year ago.

The Verdict

Whilst Hugill will probably want another crack at the Premier League after his time at West Ham didn’t go according to plan, he probably knows that he won’t be getting ahead of Teemu Pukki anytime soon.

Add to the fact that the Canaries may be looking to give Adam Idah more game-time as well and it puts Hugill on the sidelines even more, so he could be open to yet another move.

Forest’s front-line isn’t exactly getting any younger and even though he’d probably guarantee goals with a consistent run of games, Hugill is 29 years old and perhaps the club should be targeting incoming a few years younger – players that have resale value.

Going down the experienced route hasn’t worked in years gone by for Forest and I’m not exactly sure that spending millions on Hugill would be a great deal, but if they could get him on loan then it would be fine.