Nottingham Forest poised to win transfer race for Premier League striker

Nottingham Forest are set to sign Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis on loan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old has struggled for regular minutes under both Dean Smith and Steven Gerrard at Villa Park, so a temporary switch has always appeared likely in the New Year.

And, according to the Express & Star, Davis is going to link up with Steve Cooper’s side to help them in their promotion push.

The Reds are currently ninth in the Championship after a remarkable transformation under the former Swansea boss, who has taken them from the relegation zone to put them in contention for a top six finish.

However, Cooper was always looking to improve his squad in January, with a striker thought to be the priority.

So, landing Davis will be seen as a coup, particularly because he is someone who has attracted plenty of attention from clubs at this level, with Stoke and Bournemouth known to be admirers of the big man, who had worked his way up from non-league to the top-flight of English football.

The verdict

This seems like a smart bit of business from Forest as they need another number nine and Davis has the ability to help the team with his hold up play and strength.

Of course, his poor goal record over the years will be a concern but it’s slightly misleading as most of his appearances have come from the bench.

This is a great opportunity for the striker to show what he can do over a period of a few months and it will be interesting to see how this works out for both.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.