Nottingham Forest poised to make significant club decision

Chris Hughton is set to leave Nottingham Forest as their dismal start to the season continued this evening.

Perhaps expected, but Chris Hughton is set to leave #nffc after a 6th defeat in 7 league matches. — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) September 15, 2021

A 2-0 reverse at home to Middlesbrough condemned the Reds to a sixth defeat in seven, with the side bottom of the Championship with just a single point.

Therefore, pressure has been building on Hughton and it appears the club are set to make a decision, as Telegraph reporter John Percy confirmed that the loss to Boro has been the final straw for the key decision makers at the City Ground.

“Perhaps expected, but Chris Hughton is set to leave #nffc after a 6th defeat in 7 league matches.”

That will end what has been a tough spell for the former Brighton chief, who was only appointed as Sabri Lamouchi’s successor early into the previous campaign, and he hasn’t managed to last a full year.

Whoever does take over will inherit a group without a win in the league and things don’t get any easier for Forest as they travel to take on in-form Huddersfield this weekend.

24 questions about some of Nottingham Forest’s best ever forwards – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Robert Earnshaw joined the club from which side? West Brom Norwich City Derby Cardiff

The verdict

In truth, this is no surprise at all and Hughton can’t really have any complaints as the results, and performances, this season just haven’t been acceptable.

As an experienced manager, he knows that you can’t survive such a poor run and the supporters had understandably become increasingly frustrated.

However, you would say this isn’t going to magically make everything better at Forest because the problems go higher than the boss right now, so it’s all eyes on the board who need to get this next appointment right.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.