Nottingham Forest poised to finalise transfer swoop for Leeds United man Copy

Nottingham Forest are ‘close’ to completing the signing of Cody Drameh on loan from Leeds United.

The 20-year-old right-back has been involved with the Whites first-team this season, with injuries presenting the youngster with a chance to make three Premier League appearances, including the defeat to Arsenal last time out.

However, with the injury crisis easing, Drameh has fallen down the pecking order and Football Insider have revealed that he is set to join Fores for the remainder of the campaign.

Steve Cooper is keen to strengthen his squad in his first full window in charge and bringing in a right-back will be seen as a priority, with the Reds having issues in that position this season.

There are concerns that Middlesbrough will recall the impressive Djed Spence, whilst loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu has suffered an injury that will keep him out for the next few months.

Therefore, Drameh’s arrival would give Forest more depth as they look to continue their push for a top six finish after suffering successive defeats over the Christmas period.

The verdict

This would be a smart signing for Forest as Drameh is an exciting talent who would appear to fit into the style of play that Cooper is encouraging as he is capable going forward.

So, to bring him in on loan would make sense as Forest need another option in that area and it would be a fantastic move for Drameh as he seeks regular football himself.

It’s going to be a busy month for Forest, with Keinan Davis also set to sign, and Cooper will be pleased if he can get this over the line as well.

