Nottingham Forest poised to bring in figure from European outfit as off-field shake-up begins

George Syrianos is set to leave his position as head of analytics at VfB Stuttgart to take up a key role as part of Nottingham Forest’s recruitment team.

More changes on the way for #NFFC – and a new guy coming in from the Bundesliga. George Syrianos, currently head of analytics at VfB Stuttgart, is taking a senior role at Forest in a new-look recruitment team. Should be announced in coming weeks. https://t.co/hFE0bRP7RP — Daniel Taylor (@DTathletic) May 7, 2021

The Reds have endured a disappointing season, with Chris Hughton’s men currently languishing in the bottom half of the table, although there’s no blame on the ex-Brighton chief for that as he took over mid-season.

One area that has contributed to Forest’s woes is recruitment. Another high turnover of players almost 12 months ago didn’t work out, and there have been many failures in the market under the current ownership.

Therefore, news from The Athletic that changes could be made behind the scenes has pleased the support, with reporter Daniel Taylor following that up by revealing Syrianos is set to join in the ‘coming weeks’.

Whilst he doesn’t have experience in English football, he has done very well in Germany, particularly in recent years. Stuttgart won promotion to the Bundesliga last season and currently sit 10th in the top-flight.

Key to their success has been recruitment, with the likes of Sasa Kalajdzic and Silas Wamangituka thriving in the past 18 months or so.

The verdict

This is an exciting appointment for Forest as it’s clear things need to change off the pitch, because too many mistakes have been made in terms of transfers.

So, giving someone like Syrianos a key role would make sense. He has a background in analytics and whilst Stuttgart’s signings aren’t all down to him, they have been superb in the market, identifying young, talented players.

It seems as though a deal is virtually done and it could be an interesting few months ahead at the City Ground.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.