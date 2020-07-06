Nottingham Forest poised to beat Leeds United in race for attacker

Nottingham Forest are understood to have beaten Leeds United in the race for Northern Ireland teenager Dale Taylor, according to Nottinghamshire Live.

The 16-year-old has caught the eye after a number of impressive performances for Linfield, and now looks set to move to England to join Forest.

Taylor made his first-team debut for Linfield earlier this season, and grabbed his first senior goal not long after in a win over Cliftonville.

The young forward has also scored one goal in four appearances for Northern Ireland’s Under-19 side, and he is the captain of his country’s Under-17 side.

Now, according to Nottinghamshire Live, Forest look to have won the race for Taylor, with the Reds beating Leeds in the race to acquire his signature.

Forest’s East Midland rivals Leicester City and Derby County were also previously linked with Taylor’s signature, but Forest have reportedly managed to lure him to the City Ground.

The Verdict

Taylor looks to be a real talent with huge potential, so it’s a coup for the Reds to lure him to Trentside given the calibre of clubs also interested.

Forest have an excellent youth set-up and they have developed some excellent players over the years, none more so than Matty Cash, Joe Worrall and Ryan Yates, who are all current first-team regulars.

Taylor will be hoping to follow in their footsteps and break into the first-team in the next few years, and under an academy coach like Gary Brazil, anything is possible.