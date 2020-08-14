Nottingham Forest plotting transfer swoop for 11-goal forward

Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in signing former Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor according to Sky Sports (via Nottinghamshire Live).

Taylor has been a free-agent since he opted not to sign a new deal with the Addicks, much to the frustration of the club’s supporters.

The 30-year-old had been impressive with Lee Bowyer’s side, and chipped in with 11 goals for the Addicks in the 2019/20 league campaign.

But his refusal to play their final few matches saw Charlton struggle, and they were eventually relegated on the final day of the season, after a heavy defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road.

Nottingham Forest narrowly missed out on a top-six finish in the 2019/20 season, after they dropped out of the play-off positions on the final day of the league campaign.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side were thrashed by Stoke City at the City Ground, which saw Swansea City beat them to the final play-off place.

The Forest boss will be hoping he can make the necessary additions to his squad ahead of the new season as they look to challenge for promotion into the Premier League.

The Verdict:

He’d be a fantastic addition to their team.

I still think that Nottingham Forest need to have a proven Championship striker to challenge Lewis Grabban for his starting spot, and Taylor is exactly the sort of player they should be making a move for.

He’s proven himself at this level, and I’m not surprised to hear that a number of clubs are interested in landing his signature ahead of the new season.

If he can hit the ground running at the City Ground, then you have to imagine that Nottingham Forest will be up their challenging for a long-awaited return to the top-flight.