Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Leeds United’s Tyler Adams this summer, although they will face competition to land the midfielder.

Will Tyler Adams leave Leeds United?

The USA man only joined the Whites' 12 months ago, but he has endured a tough first year in English football, as the Yorkshire club were relegated from the Premier League.

However, Adams was one of few in the Leeds squad to emerge with any credit, as he did impress when he played, and a serious hamstring injury meant he missed the last 12 games of the campaign, where the side picked up just eight points.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise there is top-flight interest in the 24-year-old, as the Daily Mail revealed that Adams is a target for Forest.

Steve Cooper’s side are expected to be active once again in the market over the coming weeks, and the report explains that the energetic midfielder is someone they’re keen on.

But, they won’t have a free run at Adams, as the update adds that his agent has already held talks with other clubs over a potential move, with Manchester United credited with an interest in the former RB Leipzig man last week.

It has been claimed that Leeds feel they are in a strong position over Adams this summer, as he still has four years left on his contract with the club.

Plus, they have many other players in the squad that could command decent fees, so they won’t be under pressure to cash in for below market value.

This would be a real coup for Nottingham Forest

Despite their relegation, there are a lot of quality players at Leeds, with Adams certainly falling into that category. His influence on the side was evident by how the points per game dropped significantly when he didn’t play, as he brought a lot to the side with his ability to win the ball back and his drive.

Of course, Leeds don’t have to sell due to his lengthy contract, but the reality is that it’s difficult to keep players who don’t want to be at the club, and you’d imagine Adams will feel he should be playing in a top division.

So, this is one to monitor, but the good thing for Leeds is that there appears to be a lot of interest in the player, so that should drive the price up, and it’s about getting the best fee possible if they do decide to cash in.