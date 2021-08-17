Nottingham Forest plotting transfer move for 23-year-old

Nottingham Forest have made contact with Boavista as they look to do a deal for right-back Reggie Cannon.

The 23-year-old only joined the Portuguese side last year and even though it was a tough season for the team, as they guaranteed safety on the final day of the campaign, Cannon did impress.

His form caught the eye of Forest, with the Telegraph revealing that the Reds have approached Boavista as they look to sign the USA international. Whilst it’s unclear whether they are willing to sell the defender, the update does describe Forest’s move for Cannon as ‘ambitious’.

Chris Hughton is keen to strengthen his squad before the deadline and full-back is an area that needs new additions.

It has been reported previously that Cannon wants to leave Boavista this summer, although a host of clubs from across Europe had been linked with the player.

The former FC Dallas man has missed the first two games of the new season for his Portuguese club after having an extended break following his role in helping USA win the Gold Cup in the summer.

The verdict

This would be an excellent bit of business for Forest if they could get it over the line because Cannon is a young, attacking full-back who would bring a lot to the team.

So, it’s encouraging for the fans that the Reds seem to be targeting quality players but it’s obviously going to be hard to get this over the line for many reasons.

It’s one to monitor in the coming weeks and it’s expected to be a busy end to the window for Forest who need new signings through the door after a tough start to the season.

