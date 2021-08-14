Nottingham Forest plotting transfer move for Championship defender

Nottingham Forest have made an offer of £1.5m for Reading’s Tom Holmes as they look to sign the defender before the transfer deadline.

The 21-year-old, who was an unused substitute in the Royals 2-1 win over Preston today, managed to establish himself as an important player for Veljko Paunovic in the previous campaign.

And, it appears his form has caught the eye of Forest, with Football Insider stating that the Reds have made a move to bring in the player.

Whilst you can’t imagine that the Berkshire outfit would want to cash in on their academy graduate, they have had well-documented issues with the EFL this summer that has impacted their own summer business.

As well as that, Holmes is entering the final year of his contract at the Madejski Stadium, so that will also give Forest encouragement that a deal can be reached in the coming weeks.

Bringing in a new defensive option will be a priority for Chris Hughton, with injuries to Joe Worrall and Loic Mbe Soh leaving the squad short in that area right now.

The verdict

This would be a decent addition for Forest as Holmes is a young player who has the ability to improve significantly in the future.

As well as that, the rumoured fee of £1.5m is not a significant outlay, so Forest would be making a shrewd move if they manage to do a deal for that price.

But, from Reading’s perspective, they aren’t in a position where they can lose players as the squad is short as it is, but ultimately their financial position means that they may have to consider a suitable offer.

