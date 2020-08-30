Nottingham Forest plotting transfer move for Birmingham City ace

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Birmingham City striker Lukas Jutkiewicz, according to the Sunday People (30/08, page 53).

Jutkiewicz has been a key player for Blues since joining from Burnley in the summer of 2016, becoming one of the most lethal target men in the division.

The 31-year-old scored 14 goals in a total of 46 Championship appearances for Blues last season, and scored 14 goals for the club in the 2018/19 season, too.

Jutkiewicz also registered 10 assists for Blues in 18/19, with his aerial threat and hold-up play helping strike partner Che Adams to fire in 22 goals.

According to the Sunday People, though, Forest are interested in signing Jutkiewicz, who is bound to be a key player under former Reds boss Aitor Karanka in 2020/21.

The report claims that Forest were admirers of Jutkiewicz back in January, but after missing out on his signature, they plan to make another move for the striker this summer.

Jutkiewicz penned a new deal at St. Andrew’s before the start of last season, keeping him at the club until 2022, after his original deal was set to expire this summer.

The Verdict

This would be a somewhat surprising addition for Forest.

Lewis Grabban was on fire for the Reds last season, scoring 20 goals and increasing his tally for the club, and they have also brought in another proven striker in Lyle Taylor this summer.

It would be a surprise, though, to see another experienced forward in Jutkiewicz, who is of similar age to the pair, to come in and sign for Forest.

Birmingham and Karanka won’t want to let him go that easily, either.