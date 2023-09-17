It is no secret that Sunderland have adopted a transfer policy that sees them sign promising youth talents from all across the world, but their academy has also been producing good talents for a number of years.

The likes of Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford have gone on to do great things at club and international level, whilst in the Black Cats' current first-team Anthony Patterson is proving to be a top Championship goalkeeper.

Chris Rigg is the latest starlet to catch the attention of football fans, but there is another gem attracting interest in the form of Tommy Watson.

According to Alan Nixon via Patreon, the 17-year-old finds himself wanted by Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest, who tried to bring him to the City Ground in the summer.

However, Forest failed in their pursuits, having valued Watson at £300,000 - they are still actively interested though and are even considering a January swoop.

Who is Tommy Watson?

Joining Sunderland as a child at under-nine's level, Watson has progressed through the ranks at the Academy of Light and made his debut for the under-18's in October 2021 at the age of just 15.

Watson was a star at that level though despite not even being a scholar at the time, scoring eight times in the under-18's Premier League and he continued that level of form on in 2022-23.

Hitting the back of the net five times and providing six assists in 13 matches for the under-18's, Watson also played under-21's football in the Premier League 2 competition, featuring in seven matches, scoring twice and assisting three times.

Watson's form led to him making his senior debut against Huddersfield back in April, just a week after his 17th birthday, and the England under-17 international will now be eyeing up more appearances for the Black Cats.

What is Tommy Watson's contract situation at Sunderland?

There were reportedly worries over the summer at Sunderland about Watson, who had still not committed to a professional contract with the club as he was heading into the second year of his scholarship.

Rangers and unnamed Premier League clubs were monitoring the young winger, according to the Daily Mail, but Sunderland have since been able to give themselves more security over Watson's future.

Just days after the transfer window closed, the Wearsiders revealed that Watson had put pen-to-paper on his first professional contract, keeping him at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2026 at the very least.

Watson will now be looking to follow in the footsteps of Chris Rigg, who scored on his Championship debut against Southampton earlier on in the month at the age of just 16, and both players are clearly in good hands with a manager in Tony Mowbray who isn't afraid to turn towards youth players.

What should Sunderland value Tommy Watson at?

Considering he is now tied down at Sunderland for a number of years, Watson must now be rated in the seven-figure bracket by the club.

Rest assured though, Forest will not be getting the winger for £300,000 like they thought they could've got him in the summer, and that value will only increase if Mowbray decides to utilise him at any point this season.

Sunderland's first-team is an incredibly young one and when the time is right, Watson will probably be battling to make it into Championship matchday squads on a regular basis.

And considering Sunderland aren't exactly struggling for cash, they should put a price-tag on Watson's head of at least a couple of million pounds to fend off any potential suitors.