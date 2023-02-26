Nottingham Forest plotting Norwich City transfer raid

Nottingham Forest are interested in a move for Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

Omobamidele initially came through the youth ranks at Norwich, and has this season established himself as a more regular feature in the Canaries’ starting lineup.

The 20-year-old has so far made a total of 41 first-tea, appearances in all competitions for the Championship club, scoring twice in that time.

Now it seems as though his form could be attracting some significant attention from elsewhere, in the lead up to the summer transfer window.

According to this latest update, Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is sending a top scout, to monitor the Republic of Ireland Under 21 international.

It is thought that Forest will be in the market for more defenders in the summer, if they avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Meanwhile, it is also suggested that Norwich could be tempted to cash in on Omobamidele, despite him being contracted to the club until the end of the 2025/26 season.

For his part, the 20-year-old would apparently jump at the chance to play in the Premier League.

The Verdict

This does look as though it would be a rather good signing for Forest if they can get it done.

Steve Cooper’s side have a number of centre backs who are approaching the end of either their contracts or careers at this moment in time.

As a result, it does feel as though they could do to add to their central defensive options in the summer, and at 20-years-old, Omobamidele would provide them with a long term option in that position.

Indeed, the Irishman has also shown promise for Norwich this season, so he may have the potential to hold his own in the Premier League if Forest stay there, meaning this could be worth pursuing for those at The City Ground.