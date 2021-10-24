Nottingham Forest plotting January transfer move for Sheffield United player

Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper is eyeing up a reunion with Rhian Brewster in the January transfer window if he doesn’t continue to get game-time at Sheffield United, according to the Sunday Mirror (October 24, page 64), via Nottingham Forest News.

Cooper managed the former Liverpool striker in his first season at Swansea City, and his form in the Championship led him to a big-money move in the summer of 2020 to Bramall Lane.

So far though it hasn’t quite worked out for the 21-year-old, who failed to score in 27 Premier League appearances last season as the Blades were relegated back to the Championship.

It has been a similar story this season in Brewster’s six league outings – he is yet to find the back of the net and after not coming off the bench for three matches in a row, the forward was left out of the 18-man squad entirely for fixtures against Stoke City and Millwall.

Whilst Slavisa Jokanovic has seemingly ruled out the possibility of a future loan move for Brewster, Cooper remains interested in saving the youngster from his Yorkshire nightmare when the transfer window reopens in two months time.

The Verdict

It would not be a shock if Forest were really interested in Brewster, and it may be in the best interests of Sheffield United to cut a deal with their league rivals.

The Tricky Trees do have money but they wouldn’t be able to do a permanent deal right now, however a loan until the end of the season might actually be ideal for the Blades.

Brewster’s best football has come under Cooper when he scored 11 times in 22 Championship matches in 2020 and he could be the man to bring the confidence out of him once again.

And if Cooper could do that then Brewster could potentially return to Bramall Lane as a new player and that could benefit Jokanovic – with the competition in-front of him at the Blades as well it would make sense to let him seek regular football if his wages and a loan fee can be paid.