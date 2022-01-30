Nottingham Forest plotting fresh move in pursuit of Championship winger

Nottingham Forest are set to make a fresh offer to sign Millwall winger Jed Wallace before the transfer window closes, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Wallace’s future has been the subject of much speculation this month.

Forest, along with Middlesbrough and Besiktas have been linked with the winger, who has reportedly indicated his desire to leave Millwall before Monday’s deadline.

So far, Millwall have stood firm in retaining the services of the 27-year-old, but it seems they may come under more pressure to do so before the window closes.

According to this latest update, Forest are planning to push hard to sign Wallace before the market comes to an end on Monday, despite already seeing several offers for the winger rejected.

This season has seen Wallace score five goals and provide six assists in 21 appearances for Millwall, although he has been absent in recent weeks due to injury.

The Verdict

It is perhaps no surprise that Forest are continuing to pursue a deal for Wallace.

The winger has consistently shown how big an asset he can be at this level throughout his time with Millwall, both in terms of finishing chances, and creating them for others.

As a result, getting a deal done for Wallace this month could be a big boost for Forest, in terms of aiding their chances of promotion during the current campaign.

Indeed, given Millwall are not really going to want to lose a player as good as Wallace for free in the summer, another bid for the winger from Forest, could certainly give them something to think about.