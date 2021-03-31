Nottingham Forest plot summer move for familiar face as key transfer update emerges

Nottingham Forest are weighing up a permanent move for Filip Krovinovic, according to Portuguese outlet A Bola.

The attacking midfielder is currently on loan at the City Ground after moving to Forest during the January transfer window after spending the first half of the campaign with West Bromwich Albion.

In that time the 25-year-old has made 12 appearances for the club and scored one goal – an effort that came against Brentford shortly before the international break.

A Bola report, as per Sport Witness, that Krovinovic is unlikely to stay at Benfica this summer after falling out of favour with the Portuguese side.

It’s thought that the midfielder is entering the final year of his contract and that’s why Benfica are looking to cash in this summer.

Whether Nottingham Forest will be able to afford a permanent move for Krovinovic, however, remains to be seen.

The Croatian is unlikely to be available on the cheap and so Chris Hughton will have a big decision to make as he weighs up whether to move for the attacking midfielder or focus his efforts elsewhere.

Signing offensive players is likely to be a key focus this summer, but like many others it’s likely that Forest will consider their options across a range of targets.

The verdict

This is certainly going to be an interesting one to keep an eye on.

Filip Krovinovic is undoubtedly a quality player but unfortunately for Nottingham Forest supporters they haven’t really been able to see it on a consistent basis.

A move will likely hinge on whether Hughton believes that he can kick on next season.