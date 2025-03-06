Nottingham Forest are among a number of Premier League clubs reportedly weighing up a summer swoop for Norwich City talisman Josh Sargent, who has shone in the Championship this season.

As per a recent report from Nottingham Forest News, Nuno Espiritio Santo's side have had scouts in attendance tracking Sargent throughout the season ahead of a potential move this summer.

Forest are flying high in the Premier League and have their sights set on a stunning top-four finish but could yet raid the second-tier for Sargent, who has starred at Carrow Road as of late.

The United States frontman has established himself as one of the division's leading marksmen over the last eighteen months. Sargent, who first joined Norwich from Werder Bremen for £8 million back in the summer of 2021, scored 16 goals from just 18 appearances last term.

Josh Sargent's Norwich City stats by season via FotMob, as of March 6 Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 Premier League 29 4 3 2022/23 Championship 41 13 2 2023/24 Championship 30 16 2 2024/25 Championship 22 11 5

This time around, the 25-year-old has once again enjoyed fine form despite enduring injury setbacks. He has helped Norwich's bid for a second successive play-off finish by recording 11 strikes and a further five assists in 21 Championship outings.

Nottingham Forest's transfer interest in Norwich City's Josh Sargent

According to the report, Forest are one of "a host" of Premier League clubs considering a move for Sargent this summer.

Journalist Graeme Bailey spoke exclusively to Nottingham Forest News, and is quoted as saying of the Reds' interest in Sargent: "Forest, as we know from January, are looking to bolster their attacking options and they are one of the clubs to have watched Josh Sargent.

"Forest are one of those clubs who have numerous targets and much will depend on where they finish - if they’re in a Champions League spot, it could be that their ambitions and targets are somewhat different."

It remains unclear what sort of fee Norwich will demand for the striker, who remains under contract in Norfolk until 2028. That, however, could offer the Canaries a degree of bargaining power to leverage, and Sargent's reputation as one of the Championship's top attackers means they would likely have to part with a considerable fee.

Norwich City may need promotion to retain Josh Sargent amid Nottingham Forest transfer interest

Sargent will soon complete his third season in the Championship. At the age of 25 - and in light of his second-tier displays throughout the last three years - the striker will now surely be wanting to make a top-flight return and is clearly too good to be playing Championship football for another year.

Johannes Hoff Thorup's side are in the hunt for a play-off finish, but must first bridge the gap. At this moment in time, Norwich are 11th and four points shy of sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion, meaning another stab at the play-offs still hangs very much in the balance.

They fell short last season, losing out to Leeds United over two legs, but would likely need to go one better and seal an unexpected top-flight return in May to have a strong chance at retaining Sargent's signature.

It has long felt like this could be his final campaign at Carrow Road and interest from Forest, who could well offer UEFA Champions League football in 2025/26, is hardly going to help Norwich's hand.