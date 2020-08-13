Nottingham Forest plot move for creative player as transfer window intensifies

Nottingham Forest will look to include Luke Freeman in any deal that would see Matty Cash head in the opposite direction to Sheffield United.

Freeman has been with the Blades for just over a year now, with the playmaker arriving to boost Chris Wilder’s midfield options as his side embarked on a successful Premier League campaign.

However, the 28-year-old managed only 11 appearances in the Premier League for the Blades and didn’t quite hit the heights expected of him in South Yorkshire.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Nottingham Forest matches from the 2019/20 season?

1 of 12 A v Leeds 0-0 1-1 2-2 3-3

As per Paul Taylor at The Athletic, Sheffield United are amongst the clubs looking to sign Matty Cash from the City Ground this summer, but they haven’t met the Reds’ valuation of the right-back.

It is reported further from Taylor that in any deal that sees Cash move to Bramall Lane, there will be an effort from Forest to get Freeman heading in the other direction. Nothing is currently close.

#NFFC would look to include Luke Freeman in any deal with Sheff U. But nothing is currently close.

Cash is not the kind of character to bang on the manager's door and demand a move. But would welcome an EPL chance. He'll currently report back for pre-season training on Monday. — Paul Taylor (@nottmtails) August 13, 2020

Freeman had been a huge success in the Championship prior to his move to Sheffield, with the playmaker excelling for Queens Park Rangers.

During the 2018/19 season, Freeman made 43 appearances in the Championship and scored seven goals. In addition to that, he managed a total of six assists for the R’s that campaign.

The Verdict

We know that Freeman is a top player in the Championship and Forest will do well to get their hands on the former QPR man.

He’s got plenty of goals and assists in him at this level and it would be a good deal to get him in on the back of Cash going.

Of course, they aren’t like-for-like, but Forest have Tendayi Darikwa in reserve at right-back, who is more than capable of stepping in.

Thoughts? Let us know!