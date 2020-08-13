Nottingham Forest player stance becomes clearer as Premier League vultures circle

Nottingham Forest plan to dig their heels in over the future of Matty Cash, with the right-back valued at £15m by the Reds as Premier League clubs continue to circle.

Cash has been in fine form for the Reds over the last 12 months, with the 23-year-old’s form really picking up under the management of Sabri Lamouchi.

However, Forest are in a tough situation after missing out on the play-offs in 2019/20 and they are paying the price that comes for missing out on promotion.

Quiz: Can you remember the score from each of these 12 Nottingham Forest matches from the 2019/20 season?

1 of 12 A v Leeds 0-0 1-1 2-2 3-3

Premier League clubs are circling their stars, which includes Cash.

As per The Athletic, Forest plan to dig their heels in when it comes to Lamouchi’s right-back and will look to recoup a fee of £15m if he moves out of Nottingham this summer.

It’s believed that Sheffield United have seen a £10m bid rejected, whilst there’s interest in Cash from Southampton and West Ham United as the summer transfer window ticks on.

Prior to Lamouchi’s appointment, Cash was seen as a midfielder and offered real threat going forwards. However, the Frenchman has placed faith in the 23-year-old at right-back, which has led to him excelling.

Last season, he scored three goals and registered five assists from right-back, using his attack-minded instincts to make himself the model modern-day full-back.

The Verdict

This is fair enough.

Forest are well within their rights to demand top money for a player of Cash’s ability and they shouldn’t allow Premier League clubs to take advantage of the situation.

£10m is too low and the Reds were well within their rights to reject that, with £15m a much fairer valuation of the quality Cash has.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Premier League clubs eventually pay it.

Thoughts? Let us know!