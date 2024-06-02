Highlights It's a pivotal summer for Hull City with the need to strengthen the squad and potentially replace star defender Jacob Greaves.

Joe Worrall from Nottingham Forest could be a cost-effective option to fill Greaves' shoes and bring leadership to the team.

Ronnie Edwards from Peterborough and Scott McKenna from Copenhagen are also potential options to consider as replacements for Greaves.

It’s set to be another busy summer for Hull City, as they look to back new boss Tim Walter with the players he needs to sustain a promotion push.

The decision to sack Liam Rosenior was a bold one from owner Acun Ilicali as the team finished seventh, but fans will trust his judgement considering the money he has put into the club since his takeover, whilst he remains fiercely ambitious.

Now, it’s about improving the squad, and with a number of high-profile players having returned to their parent clubs, there will be a lot of business to do.

1 Jacob Greaves will attract Premier League attention

As well as that, like all clubs in the Championship, the Tigers are vulnerable to losing some star men, and it’s no surprise that defender Jacob Greaves is attracting Premier League interest.

Of course, Ilicali will be determined to keep the 23-year-old, but the reality is that sometimes it makes sense to cash in, and Greaves may be ready to take the next step in his career.

If that is to happen, the recruitment team will be sure to have potential replacements on their radar. Here we look at THREE players they should target…

Joe Worrall

Nottingham Forest’s Worrall isn’t exactly the same type of centre-back as Greaves, and he wouldn’t be as good on the ball as the current Hull man.

However, he is a reliable defender in the second tier, and he could easily fit in and do a job.

It has been claimed that Worrall is available for around £4m, so he would be a relatively low-cost replacement for Greaves, and the profit made on the academy lad could then be used to strengthen other areas of the team.

In Worrall, Walter would get a leader, and he is also someone who knows what it takes to be successful at this level, and those qualities would be welcomed by the new boss.

Ronnie Edwards

If Greaves does depart, they could look to replace him with one of the most exciting defenders in the Football League in Peterborough’s Edwards.

The 21-year-old has featured regularly for the Posh over the years - and he continues to impress.

It’s a matter of time before he makes the next step in his career, and the England youth international has already been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, including Crystal Palace.

But, his reluctance to leave Peterborough so far proves he values game time, so he may not want to rush to the top, in which case Hull will be seen as an attractive option.

Edwards could continue to develop with the Tigers, and he would be a great addition considering his potential and the quality he already boasts.

Scott McKenna

Another who is currently contracted to Nottingham Forest, McKenna will actually be a free agent in a matter of weeks, which makes the defender an attractive option.

Like Greaves, the Scottish international is left-footed, so he will be able to slot in easily without disrupting the balance, and he is capable of playing out from the back, which Walter may value.

McKenna finished the season with Copenhagen, where he impressed, and he is in the Scotland squad for Euro 2024, so he may delay a decision until the tournament is over.

But, at 27, McKenna is entering his peak years, he has a promotion from this level on his CV, and he is available on a free. Plus, he is left-footed, so he ticks plenty of boxes if Hull do have to find a new centre-back to replace Greaves.