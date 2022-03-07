Nottingham Forest player provides insight into Steve Cooper’s managerial approach

Nottingham Forest centre-back Steve Cook has revealed manager Steve Cooper actively encourages his players to spend time in each other’s company away from the pitch, making this revelation to Nottinghamshire Live.

Cooper first arrived at the club back in September amid a poor run of form, with predecessor Chris Hughton managing to win just one point from a possible 21 in his opening seven league games of the campaign before being sacked by the Reds’ hierarchy.

Although their victory under caretaker boss Steven Reid away at Huddersfield Town helped to turn the tide, there was a noticeable improvement at the City Ground following the 42-year-old’s arrival, leading them from relegation danger to promotion contention.

Their adaptability has been key to Cooper’s success, with Forest retaining their unpredictability by switching formations and operating with a much more entertaining style of play as well.

On top of this, their summer signings had started to settle in by the time the Welshman was appointed – and was responsible for ensuring they completed some productive business in January as well in their quest to achieve a top-six finish.

However, another potential key reason behind their success is the fact their boss encourages the playing squad to spend time together, with winter arrival Cook getting along especially well with centre-back partners Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna.

The former AFC Bournemouth captain said: “I got to know the lads really well, equally quickly as well. I definitely think that helps on the pitch.

“If you’ve got a good relationship in general, it’s nice and you want to do well for each other.

“I think that’s the atmosphere the manager and his staff are creating here.

“They are very pro the lads doing things together and enjoying their company.”

The Verdict:

These connections inevitably help on the pitch, so Cooper is right to take this approach and you can certainly see that it’s paying dividends on the pitch.

Not only are Cook, Worrall and McKenna combining well – but Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson have formed a formidable partnership down the right-hand side and constantly seem to be on the same wavelength.

In the end, that could potentially be a crucial marginal gain in their quest for promotion and although this togetherness isn’t guaranteed to win them a spot in the Premier League, it’s certainly a good sign of things to come and that should help to create a welcoming atmosphere for new arrivals.

That could be especially important this summer with Forest needing to replace some of their current loanees with new replacements. Some including Philip Zinckernagel may sign permanently, but others including Spence and James Garner are likely to return to their parent clubs.

Other players are also likely to leave so replacements for them will also be required – and that means a lot of players could be coming in the door at the City Ground during the next window. That welcoming atmosphere can only help to soften the blow of this change.