Nottingham Forest player on the brink of completing City Ground exit

Tiago Silva will travel to Athens on Wednesday and complete his move from Nottingham Forest to Olympiacos, according to journalist Gerasimos Manolidis.

Silva arrived at the City Ground on a two-year deal from Feirense last summer, and became a hugely important player under Sabri Lamouchi last term.

The 27-year-old scored four goals and added four assists in a total of 47 appearances across all competitions, establishing himself as Forest’s first-choice attacking midfielder ahead of Joao Carvalho.

Silva is yet to feature for Forest this season due to injury, but a move away from the club looks to be on the cards for the Portuguese midfielder.

Silva has been heavily linked with a move to Olympiacos in recent times, and it seems as if a move is just around the corner.

According to Greek journalist Gerasimos Manolidis, Silva is set to travel to Athens and complete his move to Olympiacos on Wednesday.

Olympiacos midfielder Cafu is set to join Forest in an exchange deal, too, with the 27-year-old set to become Forest’s 13th signing of the transfer window.

The Verdict

I still can’t get my head around this transfer deal.

Silva was a consistent performer for Forest last season, and even though his end product wasn’t always there, he gave Forest a creative spark in midfield.

Do they really need to bring in another defensive-minded central midfielder? With Fouad Bachirou, Jack Colback and Ryan Yates already at the club, I don’t think so.