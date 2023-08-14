Following years of struggle and frustration under their Far East ownership, there are multiple signs that the 2023-24 season could be an exciting one for Birmingham City.

The Blues have not finished in the top half of the Championship table for seven years, but after an opening day of the season draw against Swansea City and a last-gasp win over Leeds this past weekend, there are reasons to be cheerful among the fanbase.

Tom Wagner's 45 per cent purchase of the club and full acquisition of St Andrew's Stadium, as well as NFL legend Tom Brady coming on board in the last couple of weeks, has brought on a revived confidence for the season ahead, and that has come with new signings as well.

Tyler Roberts, Siriki Dembele, Ethan Laird and Lee Buchanan's arrivals, as well as Krystian Bielik and Dion Sanderson making their loan moves permanent, have added a fresh impetus to John Eustace's squad, and he could be about to further add to it.

As well as agreeing a fee for Guinean international striker Sory Kaba, City seemingly want to add a left-sided defender to their ranks after Auston Trusty went back to Arsenal to then move on to Sheffield United, and one player who appears to be on the list is Jonathan Panzo.

According to BirminghamLive, the 22-year-old Nottingham Forest man is on a long list of targets and in recent weeks has been linked with West Brom, Cardiff City and Coventry as well.

Who is Jonathan Panzo?

A Chelsea player for a number of years in his youth, Panzo joined Monaco at the age of 17 in 2018 but ended up playing just three times for them before moving to Dijon on a permanent basis two years later.

With 26 matches played for them in a season-and-a-half, Panzo returned to England with Nottingham Forest in January 2022, but he played just one match in 18 months before being loaned out to Coventry City for the 2022-23 season.

Panzo played 31 times in the Championship as part of a defence that made it all the way to the Championship play-off final, but he returned to the City Ground over the summer outside of the first-team squad - he has two years remaining on his contract and any deal that would take him to Birmingham would likely be a loan one.

What has John Eustace said on Birmingham City's potential transfers?

Despite the exciting takeover by Wagner earlier in the summer, the threat of Financial Fair Play and the EFL's Profit & Sustainability rules are still there thanks to the financial decisions of Birmingham Sports Holdings over the years.

And because of that, Eustace has made sure to temper any potential enthusiasm when it comes to any more incoming deals at St Andrew's.

"We let 14 players go and have brought nine in," City's head coach told BirminghamLive last week.

"You can see we're still short in vital areas, so we still want to bring in players just to boost the squad.

"Also we've lost some good characters over the summer, so it's important to bring in a couple of good characters into this group to help the younger boys.

"We're still under FFP restrictions. The budget is still tight, we're still cutting it from last year so we know it'll be difficult.

"With everything going on off the field it's very exciting, of course, but it's long-term.

"The short term is about stabilising the club and making sure we're competitive week in, week out."