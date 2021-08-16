Nottingham Forest player issues clear message over his future amid Birmingham City interest

Nottingham Forest forward Lyle Taylor has insisted that he has not thought about trying to secure a move away from the City Ground this summer and is content where he is amid transfer speculation.

Taylor only arrived at Nottingham Forest last summer but he endured a challenging first season at the City Ground and made only 15 starts in the English second tier.

That meant that the 31-year-old could only find the net four times in the Championship in his first year with Forest.

It has been reported this summer that Birmingham City could be interested in making a move for Taylor as they aim to bolster their firepower. That comes with lee Bowyer having previously got the best out of the 31-year-old during their time together at Charlton Athletic.

Chris Hughton though has been putting his faith in Taylor at the start of the campaign and he scored in their opening day defeat at Coventry City and also started the 2-1 loss at home to Bournemouth at the weekend.

Speaking to the media, via Birmingham Live, Taylor has insisted that he is happy at Nottingham Forest now that he is playing games regularly and also revealed he has not thought about leaving the club amid Birmingham’s interest.

He said: “It makes no difference at the end of the day. I’m here to play football. I came to Nottingham Forest to play football.

“I’m playing football for Nottingham Forest right now, so as it stands, I have the shirt. It’s up to me to keep that shirt.

“I’ve not thought about moving anywhere else. I’m happy living here. I just want to play. At the end of the day, I want to play football, so it’s up to me now to keep hold of that shirt and make sure I play every week. That’s the only thing that matters right now.”

The verdict

This seems like a major blow for Birmingham in their hopes of securing a potential move for Taylor this summer. In truth, it was already looking unlikely that Hughton would sanction a departure for the 31-year-old after he has started in the Red’s opening two Championship matches.

Forest simply do not have the depth in the final third to be allowing a player like Taylor leave the club this summer and they should not even be thinking about potentially strengthening a rival in Birmingham at this stage.

It seems that Taylor has been working hard in pre-season to convince Hughton that he should be Forest’s go-to player in the final third this season. He showed his predatory instincts with his goal on the opening day against Coventry City and he now just needs to start delivering that on a consistent basis this term.

Taylor was excellent in his first season in the Championship with Charlton in the 2019/20 season, and therefore he is proven at this level. It is more about getting confidence into him which seems to be happening at the start of the campaign.