Nottingham Forest player on the brink of sealing City Ground exit

Nicholas Ioannou is set to join Aris Thessanoliki on loan with an option to buy, according to Goal.

Ioannou arrived at Nottingham Forest towards the end of September, joining on a three-year deal from APOEL.

The 25-year-old has made four appearances under Chris Hughton, having featured only once under Sabri Lamouchi.

But the left-back hasn’t featured since the end of October, after being sent off in the 1-1 away draw with Luton Town.

Since then, Yuri Ribeiro has established himself as Forest’s first-choice left-back under Hughton having impressed in his absence.

Having recently been linked with a move to Aris, fresh reports from Goal suggest that a deal for the full-back is nearer than first anticipated.

They now report that Ioannou is set to join Aris Thessanoliki on loan, with the club set to have the option to buy.

Chris Hughton revealed in yesterday’s press conference that he will look to send some players out on loan next month, as he looks to trim his large playing squad in January.

The Verdict

You have to feel slightly sorry for Ioannou.

He was playing well and looked to be a solid addition with a good left foot in his first few games for the club.

But a red card at Luton has seen him drop down the pecking order, and he hasn’t been named in the squad for the last four matches.

Forest need to get rid of those who aren’t going to play, though, and the reality is that Ioannou is probably one of those players.