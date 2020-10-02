Nottingham Forest player edges closer to sealing City Ground exit

Nottingham Forest midfielder Tiago Silva is closing in on a move to Olympiacos, with the 27-year-old flying into Greece to complete his transfer.

The midfielder only arrived in Nottingham 12 months ago and was a regular in Sabri Lamouchi’s first season at the City Ground.

Silva featured on 44 occasions in the Championship, scoring three goals and registering four assists.

However, Silva will soon be out of the door at the City Ground after falling down the pecking order.

As per Greek reporter, Gerasimos Manolidis, Silva has flown into Greece today to complete his move away from the Championship.

It’s expected that Silva’s move will pave the way for Cafu to come in the opposite direction.

The same reporter has confirmed that next week Cafu will be in Nottingham to finalise his transfer to the City Ground as part of the deal taking Silva to Greece.

Cafu is the same age as Silva and a defensive midfielder with Champions League experience.

Tiago Silva expected today in Athens to finalize his transfer from @NFFC to @olympiacosfc #olympiacosfc #NFFC — Gerasimos Manolidis (@geramanolidis) October 2, 2020

Confirmed. Cafu is heading to @NFFC as part of an exchange for Tiago Silva transfer to @olympiacosfc. Next week Cafu will be in Nottingham to finalize his transfer. Tiago will be in Athens this week. #NFFC #Olympiacosfc — Gerasimos Manolidis (@geramanolidis) October 1, 2020

Forest are in the process of wrapping up their transfer business this summer after a disastrous start to the Championship season.

Lamouchi’s side have lost all three Championship fixtures and failed to score a goal, with pressure building on the Frenchman.

The Verdict

Silva did well for Forest last year, but it has become apparent that the club’s failure to get into the play-offs has forced a complete reshuffle of the squad.

Cafu is coming in to replace Silva and, elsewhere, a number of new faces are gracing the Forest squad – with mixed success too.

It’s really going to be interesting to see if Forest’s scattergun approach to the window pays off.

Thoughts? Let us know!