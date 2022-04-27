Nottingham Forest player could be long-term replacement for Raphinha at Leeds: Opinion

Brennan Johnson scooped the Championship Young Player of the Season award at the EFL Awards on Sunday and you have to feel he’ll be playing Premier League football next term – with or without Nottingham Forest.

The 20-year-old has been in breathtaking form this term – scoring 16 times and providing nine assists as he’s helped the Reds rise from the bottom of the Championship to become automatic promotion contenders under Steve Cooper.

Johnson is set to enter the final year of his contract at the City Ground and there has been no shortage of links to the Premier League ahead of the summer, with Leeds United the latest to be touted as potential suitors.

The Daily Mail has reported that the Wales international is a summer target for the Whites while Brentford and Newcastle United are also thought to be keen.

Prizing the Nottingham-born attacker away from Forest may be tough if they’re promoted to the Premier League this term but should they fall short, Leeds should make a move as the £20 million-rated Championship Young Player of the Season could be a long-term replacement for Raphinha.

The Brazilian winger has proven a phenomenal addition for the Yorkshire club, joining ahead of their return to the top flight and turning heads with his impressive displays on the flanks.

The 25-year-old has contributed 16 goals and 12 assists since he arrived at Elland Road in October 2020 but there is growing concern that he’ll leave the club this summer.

Reports in Spain have suggested that the winger is Barcelona’s number one target this summer while Whites favourite Jermaine Beckford has predicted he will depart.

Replacing the Brazilian’s attacking contributions will not be easy but Johnson’s performances this term suggest that he could do the job long-term.

Patience will be needed for the 20-year-old, who has never played above the Championship, but all the attributes seem to be there.

Only die-hard Nottingham Forest supporters will get atleast 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 Is the City Ground's capacity higher or lower than 30,000? Higher Lower

His contributions in the final third this season are undeniable while he’s got the pace to go past top-flight defenders and is statistically a better crosser of the ball – averaging more per 90 at a higher success rate (Wyscout).

He’s not at Raphinha’s level just yet but he’s five years younger and at the rate he’s developed over the past two seasons, it would not be a surprise to see him rise to the challenge in the Premier League.

It’s only a deal that you can see happening if Leeds stay up and Forest fall short in their promotion push but it’s one that could solve a problem that the Whites are likely to soon face.