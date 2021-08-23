Nottingham Forest player blow revealed as Chris Hughton reveals pre-Wolves team news

Jordi Osei-Tutu is expected to miss “several” weeks of action for Nottingham Forest following a hamstring injury.

The full-back, who arrived on loan for the season from Arsenal a fortnight ago, hobbled off in only his second appearance for the club in a defeat to Blackburn last Wednesday.

The injury was confirmed to be a hamstring problem – the same hamstring which he injured on loan at Cardiff City last season, and subsequently limited him to only nine appearances for the Bluebirds.

Having had time to assess the right-back’s injury, Chris Hughton confirmed in today’s press conference that he is expected to miss “several” weeks of action for Forest.

“He will be out for several weeks,” Hughton said.

“It’s obviously a big blow for us, but our thoughts at the moment are very much about doing everything we can to get him back in the best shape possible.”

Forest host Premier League side Wolves in the second round of the Carabao Cup tomorrow evening, having beat Bradford City in the first round of the competition.

As well as a number of youngsters, Ethan Horvath also started for the Reds that night, with the goalkeeper making his debut in-between the sticks.

The American will start tomorrow night, whilst Joe Worrall, Joe Lolley, Nuno da Costa and Loic Mbe Soh will be unavailable.

James Garner will be involved in some capacity, though, after the Manchester United midfielder arrived on loan on Sunday.