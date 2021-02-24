Nottingham Forest player blow revealed ahead of Derby trip

Chris Hughton confirmed in last night’s post-match press conference that Lewis Grabban will be missing for Friday’s trip to Derby County.

The striker has been absent for Forest’s last two league games, in which they have recorded 1-0 wins over Rotherham United and Blackburn Rovers.

Glenn Murray has led the line from the off in both of those games, whilst Lyle Taylor has come on as a substitute.

Grabban, who is currently battling a hamstring problem, has been absent from both matchday squads in those games, and Hughton has revealed that he will miss the trip to Derby on Friday.

Speaking in last night’s post-match press conference, Hughton said: “No he won’t be available. It’s a very slight hamstring problem. Because of the area, the last thing we need to do is force him back on Friday.

“We were hopeful that he would be fit, but he won’t be.”

Grabban has endured a frustrating campaign with injury, missing nearly two months of the season due to a hip problem.

Last season’s top goalscorer has found the net only three times this season, and he will be keen to get back to full fitness as soon as possible.

The Verdict

It’s a shame that Grabban will miss the trip to Derby, but in Murray and Taylor, they have more than enough quality in their attacking armory.

I suspect that Murray will start against the Rams given that he came off with 30 minutes remaining last night, but Taylor made a good impact as a substitute against Rotherham.

They have more than enough cover up top compared to last season, where any injury to Grabban could have been detrimental.