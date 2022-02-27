Nottingham Forest player attracting Premier League attention ahead of summer window

Norwich City are monitoring Keinan Davis as they consider a move for the striker in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old is contracted to Aston Villa but he is currently on loan with Nottingham Forest in the Championship and he has impressed at the City Ground.

Davis has scored two goals in eight games since arriving in January, with his all-round play key to Steve Cooper’s side who are pushing for promotion to the Premier League this season.

And, it appears the form of the striker is catching the eye, after The Sun on Sunday (27/07; page 61) claimed that the Canaries were keeping tabs on Davis as he played in Forest’s 2-0 win over Bristol City yesterday.

Dean Smith, who is in charge of the top-flight strugglers, knows Davis very well from his time in charge of Villa, even if the striker struggled for game time under his guidance.

The move to Forest has given the target man a chance to get regular football, with his future likely to be decided in the summer.

The verdict

In truth, it’s no surprise to see that Norwich are looking at Davis, and you would expect plenty of other clubs are showing an interest because he is playing very well right now.

Obviously, the next few months are going to have a big impact on what the player does. Firstly, it’s down to Villa whether they want to sell Davis, who is on a deal until 2024.

Then, Davis will want to play at the highest level possible and there’s every chance Norwich will go down, whilst Forest go up. So, his only focus will be on helping the Reds to promotion and he will then weigh up his options in the summer.

