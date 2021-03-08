Nottingham Forest player addresses uncertainty over his future

Nottingham Forest loanee Luke Freeman has admitted that he doesn’t know what the future holds for him, with the Reds holding an option to make his temporary deal a permanent one.

Freeman joined Forest to much excitement in the summer, having found himself not part of Chris Wilder’s immediate plans at Sheffield United this season.

He made just 11 appearances for the Blades in the Premier League last season, and Forest swooped for a player with the experience of scoring a lot of goals from midfield in the Championship.

The 28-year-old’s season hasn’t panned out the way he would have wanted though, having suffered an injury in November that kept him out of action for two months.

Freeman went under the knife in Germany to correct a procedure that had been done wrong before he had signed for Forest, which must have been a frustrating time for both player and manager Chris Hughton.

Whilst he’s seen a decent amount of game-time, Freeman has completed 90 minutes just once since the return from his hernia operation, and the player himself doesn’t seem so sure of where he will be playing his football in the 2021/22 season, with the ball being in Forest’s court in regards to turning his loan into a long-term move.

“I’m not too sure,” Freeman told the Nottingham Post when speaking about his future beyond the end of the season.

“I want to play as many games as I can between now and the end of the season, and just see where it takes me.”

“I feel like I’ve shown really good glimpses of where I can be at, although still nowhere near exactly where I want to be – but you’re not going to be when you’ve been out for two or three months.

“I certainly feel like I’m finding my feet and am enjoying being back.”

The Verdict

Whilst details of Forest’s permanent option for Freeman regarding a transfer fee aren’t clear, Sheffield United would likely want to try and recoup some of the club-record fee – thought to be around £5 million (per talkSPORT) – in order to let him go.

When Freeman is on it, he is a top, top Championship player as evidenced during his time at QPR.

It’s not really happened for him this season though, with the operation forcing him to miss a large chunk of the season and he’s been in and out of the line-up since his return.

Forest could have a difficult decision to make at the end of the season regarding Freeman, but you’d have to admit that he hasn’t done much this season to suggest he’s a multi-million pound player.