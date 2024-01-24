Highlights Reading centre-back Nelson Abbey is set to join Olympiacos on a permanent deal.

While it will be gutting for Reading to lose Abbey, they should be able to cope considering the other options they have.

Abbey could be part of Nottingham Forest's plans in the future.

Reading centre-back Nelson Abbey is set to join Greek giants Olympiacos on a permanent deal, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

The Royals' defender has endured a very productive season at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, establishing himself as a regular starter during the early stages of the season and impressing at times despite the club's poor league position.

Although there are clearly aspects of his game that Abbey needs to work on, his pace, game intelligence and strength at 20 is remarkable, and it has caught the attention of a number of teams.

Luton Town were previously believed to be closing in on him - but a move to Kenilworth Road never materialised for the young defender in the end - allowing the Royals' supporters to breathe a sigh of relief.

However, that satisfaction wasn't to last long, with Olympiacos reported to be close to signing Abbey even before today's update from Romano.

With the England youth international closing in on a switch to the Greek side, he has missed recent games against Wigan Athletic and Derby County.

The Royals conceded just one goal in these two games, to Tyler Bindon and Tom Holmes' credit, but Abbey will be a miss and many fans will be devastated about his departure considering he has the potential to become an even better player.

Nottingham Forest plan for Nelson Abbey

A deal is now close to being finalised and that will provide the Royals with some income, although it's unclear how much money they will generate from this transfer.

In terms of where Abbey fits into his next club's plans, he looks set to be a key player in Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest's "long-term" project, with Evangelos Marinakis owning both teams.

This is a potential hint that he could make the move to the City Ground at some point, although it remains to be seen when he will make the switch to the East Midlands, if he does.

Forest could be in the Premier League for many years to come - and that could make it harder for the 20-year-old to force his way into the Reds' plans unless he develops well in Greece.

Nelson Abbey may not be making the best career move

From a Reading point of view, it will be gutting for them to lose him because he's a young player who has a real connection with the fans and is more of an asset than a liability.

However, they should be able to cope, as things stand, because of their summer business and the fact Holmes was loaned back to the Royals for the remainder of the season.

Reading FC - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harlee Dean Birmingham City Permanent Sam Smith Cambridge United Permanent Lewis Wing Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Clinton Mola VfB Stuttgart Permanent Harvey Knibbs Cambridge United Permanent David Button West Brom Permanent Tivonge Rushesha Swansea City Permanent Tyler Bindon LAFC Academy Permanent Charlie Savage Man United Permanent Ben Elliott Chelsea Permanent Paul Mukairu FC Copenhagen Loan Dom Ballard Southampton Loan Joel Pereira Free Agent Permanent

For Abbey though, there are no guarantees that he will thrive at Olympiacos and potentially Forest after leaving the EFL.

Josh Bowler went on a similar path, leaving Blackpool, and it's a move that hasn't fully worked out for him thus far.

Abbey is a real talent - and you just hope he hasn't been pressured into leaving the Select Car Leasing Stadium for financial reasons. His potential must not go to waste.