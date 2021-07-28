Nottingham Forest place new price-tag on 22-year-old as Sunderland and Blackpool circle

Nottingham Forest are now placing a valuation of around £700,000 on defender Jordan Gabriel this summer with the 22-year-old attracting plenty of interest, according to The Mirror.

Gabriel is a player in-demand this summer following his impressive loan spell with Blackpool in League One last season. It has been reported that the Tangerines are keen to acquire his services once again but this time on a permanent deal from Nottingham Forest ahead of their Championship return.

While League One Sunderland have also been reported to be in the race for the 22-year-old’s signature as Lee Johnson looks to bolster his options in the full-back positions.

It has been reported by The Mirror that both Blackpool and Sunderland have had bids of around £450,000 to try and tempt the Reds into selling Gabriel this summer.

That comes after previous reports had indicated that Nottingham Forest would be commanding a fee of around £600,000 for the defender’s services. While is also believed that Chris Hughton’s side would potentially be willing to sell Gabriel but not before they have brought in a replacement.

Nottingham Forest quiz: Have any of these 25 players ever scored against the Reds?

1 of 25 Has Matej Vydra ever scored a goal against Nottingham Forest? Yes No

The latest report from The Mirror now claims that Nottingham Forest have altered their valuation for Gabriel and now see him as being worth around £700,000 this summer.

The verdict

You can understand why Nottingham Forest want to get the best possible price for a player of Gabriel’s potential this summer and the fact that they have two sides bidding for the 22-year-old means that they hold a lot of the cards regarding his valuation.

However, the Reds need to be careful not to price both Sunderland and Blackpool out of the potential move for Gabriel. Both sides will not be pleased to see the Reds’ asking price for the defender increase and they might be prepared to move onto other targets if this theme continues to develop.

Forest will need to raise funds to bring in other potential signings and a fee of around £700,000 for Gabriel might prove handy for them in that regard. If Hughton feels that the defender would not be his first-choice next season and he wants to sign Derby County’s Lee Buchanan as a potential replacement then it makes sense for everyone if he leaves the club.

You would have to say that £700,000 sounds like a pretty fair valuation for the defender considering his long-term potential and it is a price that Blackpool or Sunderland should be prepared to pay to land one of their key targets.