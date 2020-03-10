Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis shares concerning health update

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has confirmed that he has coronavirus.

The Greek chief took to Instagram this morning to reveal the news to his followers as he also called on people to listen to the medical advice they are given concerning the virus.

“The recent virus has ‘visited’ me and I felt obliged to let the public know. I feel good as I take all the necessary measures and I discipline to the doctors instructions. I strongly advise all my fellow citizens to do the same. I wish all a quick recovery.”

This means that Marinakis will have to self-isolate for the next two weeks and whilst his health is the most important thing, there will be concerns after he has been in and around the Forest squad recently.

The owner was at the City Ground as the Reds were beaten 3-0 by Millwall on Friday night and it has been confirmed that he met with the players beforehand.

His involvement with Olympiacos means their Europa League tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday has been thrown into doubt.

The verdict

This is obviously very bad news for Marinakis and everyone will be wishing him a full recovery.

Given the speed and ease at which the virus spreads, it was perhaps inevitable that it would impact someone in football and the fact that he shook hands with all of the Forest players as recently as Friday is a major worry.

Therefore, this will be a developing story and it could have a major impact on Forest and the Championship.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.