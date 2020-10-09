Nottingham Forest outcasts set to be offered Hughton lifeline

Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton could offer the likes of Zach Clough, Gaetan Bong and Michael Hefele a lifeline at the City Ground following his appointment as the club’s manager.

Sabri Lamouchi was axed earlier this week, with Hughton stepping in to replace the Frenchman after a woeful start to the season. Forest have lost four on the spin in the Championship and are already well off the pace in the promotion race.

Hughton arrives at the City Ground and finds an inflated squad in every sense. Forest have gone big in the summer with 13 new first-team signings, with many players looking finished under Lamouchi.

Quiz: Do Nottingham Forest and Derby County have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 Forest and Derby have both won a European Cup? Yes No

However, a report from The Athletic notes that Clough, Bong and Hefele will all be offered the chance to impress Hughton, who will not close the door on them at this moment in time.

It is conceded in a separate tweet from Paul Taylor that it is unlikely that the trio will manoeuvre themselves back into contention under Hughton. Bong did play for the new Forest boss at Brighton and Hove Albion, though.

Reports elsewhere have confirmed that Hughton is hoping to make Anthony Knockaert his first signing since arriving. He too played under him at Brighton and won promotion with Fulham last season.

The verdict

This is the type of thing you regularly see when a new manager comes through the door at a club. It would be unfair to shut the door on anyone until Hughton has taken a look at them.

Of course, it’s a big task for that trio to get back into the picture given Forest’s inflated squad, but there is a chance.

It will be interesting to see how Hughton plans to shape his Forest squad.

Thoughts? Let us know!