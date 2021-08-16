Nottingham Forest outcast’s departure reportedly confirmed

Nottingham Forest midfielder Fouad Bachirou has clinched his move to Omonia Nicosia according to Sport FM, with the outlet reporting the Cypriot club released a press statement announcing this agreement.

The 31-year-old was recruited by former boss Sabri Lamouchi last August from Swedish side Malmo and was set to be fully included in Forest’s plans for the 2020/21 season.

However, Lamouchi was sacked in early October after losing his first four league games of the campaign – and his successor Chris Hughton rarely utilised the defensive midfielder for the rest of the season as he made just three competitive appearances for the East Midlands side.

With the likes of Jack Colback, Cafu and Ryan Yates keeping him out the matchday squad and little prospect of him making a return, Bachirou was told by manager Hughton he could find a new club in the summer and with just over two weeks to go until the transfer deadline, he has seemingly found himself a new club.

Reading midfielder Josh Laurent being linked with a move to the City Ground in recent weeks (August 2, 13:35) seemingly confirmed the club’s intent to stick with their decision on the 31-year-old – and Cypriot outlet Sport FM have received word his move to Omonia Nicosia has now been completed.

This press release published by the outlet yesterday evening said: “We are announcing the agreement in principle with the 31-year-old French midfielder, Fouad Bachirou, who was playing in (for) Nottingham Forest.”

The Verdict:

Although they are unlikely to have received a huge amount of money for his services considering he had been deemed surplus to requirements in the East Midlands, his sale is another wage off the books and will give Chris Hughton a cash injection going into the final couple of weeks of the window.

Even though some people may argue he should have kept the midfielder to provide squad depth, especially with the club only making three signings during the window thus far, Bachirou’s head was probably at another destination after being left out in the cold last season.

He was quite clearly a Sabri Lamouchi signing, so the 31-year-old endured the worst possible luck with the Frenchman being sacked so early on and his successor not really fancying him.

The Comorian was also one of several midfielders including Harry Arter, Jack Colback and Cafu to come in last summer, which may have hindered his ability to flourish in England even without this sacking.

He will be hoping to thrive in a new setting and without a single doubt, this move is certainly the best for all parties as Chris Hughton identifies further targets before the transfer deadline.