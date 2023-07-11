Lewis O'Brien appears poised to depart the City Ground after just a sole, albeit frustrating season that saw him struggle for Premier League minutes before a deadline day loan switch to Blackburn Rovers fell through under disappointing circumstances.

Subsequently left out of the Reds' 25-man squad as a result of their January incomings, O'Brien had to bide his time on the periphery until March, when Wayne Rooney came through with a helping hand to bring him over to DC United on a temporary basis.

The midfielder, who was one of Forest's almighty 29 signings across the course of the 2022/23 campaign, started only six

matches in the top flight, so it would come as no surprise to see him move on in the near future.

What is the latest development with Lewis O'Brien's Nottingham Forest future?

As per Alan Nixon's recent Patreon report, Rooney has proved unsuccessful in an attempt to keep O'Brien stateside for the rest of his side's MLS season, which runs until October.

Rooney is vindicated in his hopeful pursuit though, as the Huddersfield academy product has been a virtual ever-present under his tuition while impressing as you would expect of a player with credence in English football.

Nonetheless, Forest are said to have declined the request of a loan extension and O'Brien looks set to make his final appearance for the club this weekend.

As things stand, it is unsure just what Steve Cooper wishes to do with the 24-year-old although the refusal to sanction a further loan to DC United could well suggest that they will be looking to receive a fee for him this time around- and if that is the case, then they should not be short of suitors as interest begins to gather.

Who is interested in Lewis O'Brien?

The report adds that Sheffield United are eager to bring O'Brien back to Yorkshire following promotion to the Premier League, with midfield reinforcements required at Brammall Lane amid loan star Tommy Doyle's return to Manchester City and the contractual uncertainty of Sander Berge.

It is also believed that 'several' undisclosed Championship outfits have made their interest known, in what would come as a major statement of intent for any side in the second tier.

During his time at Huddersfield, O'Brien emerged as one of the division's finest midfielders owing to his tenacity, energetic presence and ball-carrying ability, all of which proved vital to the Terriers' direction towards the play-off final in 2022.

Those such qualities rightly earned a move to Forest after they pipped Huddersfield in that Wembley showdown, and there is a firm school of thought that he has warranted more outings in the top flight than he has actually received.

It is easy to see why he could potentially want to part ways with Forest this summer, and if that is the case, then you feel that there may well be a tough tug of war for his signature among top-end Championship sides, who would all see their promotion ambitions bolstered with the addition of O'Brien.

Of course, though, much of that could also hinge upon Forest's asking price - if there is one - as they only signed O'Brien a year ago and may still realise the quality there, as well as the potential further down the line.