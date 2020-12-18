Nottingham Forest, Norwich, QPR enter transfer race for Championship midfielder

Nottingham Forest, QPR and Norwich City are interested in signing Brentford midfielder Emiliano Marcondes, according to the Daily Mail.

Marcondes’ future in West London looks to be somewhat uncertain at the moment, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Talks over a potential extension have been held, but the attacking midfielder is said to be attracting interest from a trio of Championship sides.

Marcondes – who joined Brentford from FC Nordsjaelland in 2018 – scored 18 goals in the first-half of the 2017/18 campaign for the Danish side.

The 25-year-old has since scored five goals and registered 12 assists in 76 games for the Bees, and has played in a number of positions for the club.

This season, he has been an important player under Thomas Frank, making 10 starting appearances in the Championship and featuring 19 times in all competitions.

The Verdict

I think Marcondes would be a good signing for any of these three sides, especially Forest.

They do need to bring in another natural number 10, and Marcondes has played in that position as well as a bit further deeper for Brentford during his time in West London.

He hasn’t scored or assisted too many goals for the Bees, but his quality on the ball is there.

If he cannot agree a new deal, then someone could get him for a bargain in January.