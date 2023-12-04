Highlights Leeds United's strong start to the Championship season proves their Premier League potential.

Turkish reports suggest Premier League clubs are interested in Fenerbahce's Ryan Kent, highlighting Leeds' ambition.

Leeds' depth in their attacking lineup may reduce their need for Kent, but his loan signing could still be beneficial.

Leeds United have shown that they are one of the best teams in the Championship after their shaky start and their mentality off the pitch is proving to be as good as some Premier League sides.

At the beginning of the season under new manager Daniel Farke, there was a sense of optimism due to how much success the German coach had previously had in the Championship - winning the league title twice with Norwich City.

However, they only won two games out of their first seven in all competitions, so it looked like it may be a tough challenge for Farke to rejuvenate the side that suffered relegation.

The last ten games have proved that he can do exactly that though, as Leeds have only lost one and now have ambitions of finishing in the automatic promotion spots.

As well as that, reports from a Turkish outlet have proved that their ambitions have always been at Premier League level.

Related Inter Milan consider January move for Leeds United mainstay Inter Milan are interested in a long-term goalkeeper, with Illan Meslier a potential option they are said to be considering.

What is the report from Turkey?

According to Haber 7, Nottingham Forest have made a loan offer to Fenerbahce for winger Ryan Kent for him to join in January.

The Turkish club have allegedly considered the offer and are yet to give Forest a definitive answer.

In the summer, Leeds were interested in bringing Kent to the club as he was released by Rangers but instead, he went to the Turkish League.

The Whites have been linked with him again ahead of January and now face top flight competition in Forest and Bournemouth.

The fact that Leeds are looking at a player on the radar of Premier League clubs says a lot about the ambition of the recruitment staff as well as the club overall, which is something for fans to be excited about.

How good has Ryan Kent been at Fenerbahce?

After five years overall at Rangers, winning the league and the Scottish Cup, the former Liverpool man left on a free.

So far, for Turkish giants Fenerbahce, he has played 15 games in all competitions, but he has barely featured in the league, with most of his minutes coming in the Europa Conference League.

Overall in the league, he has only featured for 133 minutes, which all but confirms that he is not one of the first-choice players for manager Ismail Kartal, so he may need to force a move away for more game time.

Do Leeds need Kent?

After signing Joel Piroe from Swansea City in the summer, Leeds have got a star-studded front line for the Championship as he joined Dan James, Crysencio Summerville, and Georginio Rutter in the first-choice attack.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

As well as Summerville and James for the flanks, Farke has Wilfried Gnoto and Jaidon Anthony to choose from. However, Gnoto could potentially leave in January with the West Yorkshire club said to be open to letting him go.

If the Whites were to lose him, signing Kent on a loan deal would make a lot of sense and a return to English football may appeal to the player given his situation in Turkey.

It seems they'll need to beat of Premier League competition to land him, which speaks to their ambition in the transfer market despite last summer's relegation.