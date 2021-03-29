Nottingham Forest news round-up: Taylor’s future, Gabriel explains Chelsea snub, Majewski’s regret

Nottingham Forest will be looking to start a hectic Easter period strongly as they take on Cardiff City on Good Friday.

The Reds have had time to rest and recuperate during the international break, and will be keen to end the season positively as they look to mathematically secure their Championship status.

Here, we take a look at the latest news to emerge from the City Ground over the past few days…

Grabban and Taylor’s future

Forest are set to retain Lewis Grabban’s services for 2021/22 and are more likely to offload Lyle Taylor this summer, Football League World understand.

Taylor joined Forest on a free transfer in the summer after leaving Charlton Athletic, and is Forest’s leading goalscorer with five goals in all competitions.

But the striker is behind both Lewis Grabban and Glenn Murray in the pecking order on Trentside, despite Grabban spending a large period of the season out injured.

Grabban is entering the final year of his contract at Forest next season, but looks set to remain at the City Ground as Chris Hughton prepares to strengthen his squad.

Jordan Gabriel’s decision

Jordan Gabriel has explained his decision to snub interest from Chelsea and choose a move to Nottingham Forest instead.

Gabriel was without a club after being released by Arsenal in 2013, with Nottingham Forest and Chelsea both interested in his signature back then.

Despite Chelsea playing in a higher league, Gabriel chose to join Forest, saying to the Mirror: “Chelsea is a massive club, great for your CV and I could have gone for the money but I thought in the long-term Forest was the better option.

“I look at academy graduates at Forest like Joe Worrall and Ryan Yates and think I can make that step up like them because I’m learning all the time here at Blackpool.”

Radi Majewksi’s regret

Majewski has told the Athletic that his biggest regret during his time at Forest was missing out on promotion in 2009/10.

The midfielder helped Forest mount a push for automatic promotion that season, even scoring a superb goal in a 3-1 win at West Brom in January to propel them up to second.

But West Brom eventually finished second, with Forest losing in the play-offs to Blackpool over two legs.

He told the Athletic: “In the first two seasons, we did very, very well. We nearly got promotion. We should have won promotion. That is my only regret. We did not go up when we should have done.

“We had the team that was good enough to do it, we had the players who were good enough. We had the character to do it. We all got on; we were all together in the squad — which is so important. But unfortunately, we could not get it done.

“I remember beating West Brom and we looked to be in position to do it. If felt as though we would be promoted. But then something changed. We fell down when it mattered most. We were sure it was going to be our season. We believed it.